Steve Russell and Sheepwash Road's junction with Bothel Bank, which is where the accident happened.

Shortly before 9.55am on Friday, May 12, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in Sheepwash Road, Ashington, near to the junction with Bothal Bank.

A red Honda motorcycle had been travelling northbound when – for reasons yet to be established – it hit some street furniture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended but the rider, 54-year-old Steve Russell, of Guide Post, suffered life-threatening injuries and could not be saved.

Steve’s family this week issued a heartfelt tribute, saying they were struggling to come to terms with life without him.

They said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated. He was a loving husband and father who still had so much left to live for.

“Steve was a kind man who loved spending time with his family and friends – as well as his dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He enjoyed the simple things in life such as going out fishing or for a bike ride.

“We are still coming to terms with the fact that Steve is no longer with us. As a family we would like to thank everyone for their support to date, and respectfully ask that we are given the time and privacy to grieve and come to terms with what’s happened.”

An investigation has been launched to try and establish what happened, and officers have renewed an appeal for information.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford said: “This was a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts continue to be with Steve’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome.

“Today, I am again asking for the public’s help. Anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, should get in touch with police if they have not already done so.

“We still want to hear from anybody who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of interest to our investigation – so please do check your footage and get in touch.