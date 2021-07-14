Family pay tribute to married couple killed in Northumberland collision

The family of a married couple killed in a tragic Northumberland collision have paid tribute to the pair, saying they have ‘left a huge hole’ behind.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 5:06 pm

Shortly after 3.30pm on June 25, officers received a report a motorcycle with a side car had collided with a Mitsubishi in Simonburn.

The male driver of the motorcycle, and a female passenger, who was riding in a side car, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

They can now be named as Edward ‘Ted’ Trett, 68, and Heather MacGregor, 72, from the Bradford area.

Heather MacGregor and Ted Trett.
Their family paid tribute to the pair saying: “Ted and Heather met through their shared life-long passion for motorcycles. Both were very experienced riders who had travelled the world on two wheels.

"Having been very active in motorcycle clubs and the rally scene throughout the UK and across Europe since the 1960s they have left a huge hole in the hearts of their families and many, many friends.”

Sergeant Steve Chappell from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrol’s Department said: “This was a tragic incident which sadly took the lives of two people who had been visiting Northumberland as part of their holiday. Our thoughts are with Ted and Heather’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we ask their privacy is respected.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to this collision and would ask that anyone who has information, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Calling 101 or use the Tell us Something page on its website, quoting log 0675 25/06/21.

