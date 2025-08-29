A heartbroken family has shared a tribute to their loved one following a fatal collision in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 4pm on Sunday, August 17, police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a BLUROC motorcycle, on the B6230 Houxty Bank near Bellingham.

The rider of the motorcycle, who can now be named as 83-year-old John Wright from Egremont in Cumbria, sustained life-threatening injuries and sadly passed away a short while later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family, in tribute to him, said: “It's with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our incredible dad, who was taken from us far too soon.

John Wright.

“He was the most caring and kindest man, and his passing has left a void that can never be filled.

“Though we wish we had more time together, we will cherish every moment we had.

“We will miss his laugh, his wisdom, and his warmth every single day.

“We love you, dad. Always and forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We would like to thank the passers-by who found him and cared for him until the emergency services arrived.

“The ambulance, air ambulance and hospital doctors who did their utmost to save him, and the police officers who have been supporting us during this incredibly difficult time.”

A report has been made for the coroner and John’s family continue to be supported by officers and enquiries into the collision continue.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police via a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those who cannot contact the Force in those ways, please call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250817-0747.