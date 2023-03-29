Bill Gibbeson, 75, died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision on the B3641 in Alnwick, shortly before 2pm on Friday, March 17.

Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics Bill was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement: "Bill was a loving dad to Sara, Susan, Philip and Elizabeth, as well as a proud granda to Kieran, Grace, Ruby, Hannah and Evie.

Bill Gibbeson.

"He was always smiling and telling jokes, there was never a dull moment.

“He was an experienced biker and had motorbikes since he was 14-years-old.

“Motorbikes and family were his two biggest loves."

Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain firmly with Bill’s family at what is an extremely difficult time.

“We will continue to support them in any way we can.”

Insp Hood added: “We are carrying out a full investigation into the collision and continue to appeal to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact us.

“Your information, no matter how small, could help us piece together exactly what happened.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information to assist our investigation, especially witnesses at the scene who provided statements.

“It is hugely appreciated.”