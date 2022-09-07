Family open day at archaeological dig near Berwick

As part of the Union Chain Bridge project, a site near the bridge has been identified as being of special interest as there are relatively few Roman sites in this part of Northumberland and the Borders.

With training and support from professional archaeologists Wessex Archaeology, project volunteers will be digging the site during the week and should have new knowledge to share by the weekend.

The team will hold a free family open day on Saturday (September 10) at Horncliffe Memorial Hall, from 11am to 3pm, where visitors can take a look at the dig site and have the opportunity to pose questions to the experts.

Volunteers have been working with professional archaeologists at the site.

There will be practical activities to try, including handling some Roman objects, helping the archaeologists to clean and record finds, learning how archaeologists decide where to dig, making model Roman legionaries, learning to write like a Roman and finding out about local archaeology clubs.

For young people further afield, or who cannot come to the site, there will be some online activities available too.

“The open day will be a great opportunity to learn about local history, especially as it will be pushing the boundaries of our current knowledge about Roman activity in our region,” said Carol Whinnom of the Union Chain Bridge project.

“It will be ideal for anyone interested in our heritage and incredibly useful for any children who might be studying the Ancient Romans at school. And, actually, for their teachers too.”

The Union Chain Bridge project is a partnership with Scottish Borders Council, Northumberland County Council, the Friends of the Union Chain Bridge, Museums Northumberland and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The archaeological dig and open day will also benefit from the expertise of Wessex Archaeology, Trimontium Museum, Archaeology Scotland’s Young Archaeologists’ Club, Borders Archaeological Society and Historic England.

For further information, email the Union Chain Bridge project team at their base in Berwick Museum and Art Gallery – [email protected]