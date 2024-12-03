A team effort to raise funds and awareness in honour of a 22-year-old woman who took her own life last month has had an incredible response.

Grace Nevens graduated with a first class degree in psychology from Leeds University earlier this year and she had been a member of the Leeds Athletics Society.

She also volunteered for the mental health charity Mind’s Befriending service.

Therefore, her parents Sharon and Neil Nevens and sister Lucy Nevens, and members of the society came up with and participated in ‘22 for Grace’ to support the charity along with other friends and family.

Some of the participants, including Grace’s cousin Oliver in Liverpool, did the 22km in one go. On the estate where they live, the Nevens team did 1km on the hour each hour for 22 hours and also joining in were some of their neighbours and Lucy’s work colleagues, with other neighbours coming out of their homes to provide encouragement.

The amount raised so far is now in excess of the £22,000 target. People can still donate online at www.justgiving.com/team/twenty-twoforgrace

Sharon said: “We’ve been blown away with the kindness of people and are really, really grateful to everyone who took part and for all the donations.”

A celebration of Grace’s life took place at The Townhouse on Bridge Street where she had worked when not at university and it included some poignant speeches from those who knew and loved her.

Neil said: “We were touched by the large number of people who came along to the celebration of her life and we would also like to thank people for their support – for example, people have been delivering food parcels to our home.”

Rosie Bowden does a fundraiser for her birthday for the Sick Children’s Trust each year in memory of Emily Pattison, who died in 2018. This year is for that charity and Mind as Rosie and Grace and used to get the bus to Newcastle everyday to attend actor training at Newcastle Theatre Royal.

On Monday, December 2, Rosie walked from Mafeking Roundabout in Morpeth (Grace’s stop) to the Theatre Royal – about 15 miles. It took her six hours to complete.

She said: “It was a really good experience and I’m pleased with the support and donations that I’ve received.”