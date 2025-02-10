Family of woman originally from Eyemouth who was found dead alongside husband in France 'grieving the loss'

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:57 BST
A woman originally from Eyemouth has been found dead alongside her husband in France, with detectives fearing that they may have been murdered.

Dawn Searle, 56, and Andrew Searle, 62, were found dead on Thursday (February 6) in Les Pesquiès, in a rural area north of the city of Toulouse. Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour.

“A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered,” said a French investigating source.

The couple had moved to France from Scotland a decade ago.

Andrew and Dawn Searle.

Dawn’s son is Callum Kerr, a 30-year-old former Hollyoaks actor. A representative of Mr Kerr has issued a statement.

It said: “At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (nee Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.

“We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period.”

