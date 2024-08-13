Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attempt is being made to break a world record in memory of a Northumberland girl who died aged 16.

Ellen Raffell tragically lost her life in October 2019 after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

Her parents, Delyth and Graham Raffell, are now organising an event in Blyth to try and break the record for the largest ever gathering of people dressed like stars, which will take place on what would have been Ellen’s twenty-first birthday, Sunday, September 29.

Delyth said: “To celebrate her life, this year we aim to do something extra special.

Ellen Raffell died aged 16 after suffering a severe allergic reaction. (Photo by Ellen’s Gift of Hope)

“As she had ambitions to be a space scientist and work for Nasa, we contacted Guinness World Records and will be aiming to set the first ever record for the largest gathering of people dressed as stars, a perfect way to remember her and a fantastic way to bring the local community together.”

At least 250 participants are needed in order to break the record, although it is hoped this number will be far exceeded, and attendees can register online in advance to receive a star costume on the day.

In addition to the record attempt, the event, at Blyth Rugby Club, will involve a free family fun day starting at noon, including free food and entertainment.

Charities, community organisations, and others interested in being stallholders at the event can contact the event team to make arrangements.

The charity set up in Ellen’s memory, Ellen’s Gift of Hope, which helps disabled children in Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle, will be represented at the event.

Delyth said: “Ellen was a wonderful daughter and loving sister to her twin. Her happiness shone through and she touched everyone she met.

“This is our way of sharing her love with those she did not get a chance to meet, and we hope that through her charity she continues to give the gift of hope to those in most need.

“Whilst this is not a charity or fundraising event, we hope to connect with a wider audience and will have her charity tent at the event to share how we can help those within our community.”