Family of Newbiggin runner Sam Weallans 'devastated' by Great North Run death
Sam Weallans, 29, died in hospital last Sunday after falling ill near the end of the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields.
His parents, Paul and Paula, said: “We are devastated and heartbroken following the sudden and unexpected death of our beloved son, Sam.
"We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of kind messages and charitable donations from people across the country and would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support and sympathy.
"Our family have taken great comfort in knowing he was loved by all who knew him.
“Continued respect of our privacy at this most sad and difficult time is much appreciated.”
Sam had been running and fundraising on behalf of mental health charity, Mind, in memory of his sister, Carly, and a close family friend.
He had only set himself a target of £350 but his online fundraiser has now raised £29,200.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people turned out in South Shields to re-run the final two miles of the Great North Run in his honour.
Another community effort will see people walk or run one full loop of Newbiggin promenade, starting at Church Point at 11am on Sunday, September 29.
