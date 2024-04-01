The family of a man who died following an alleged assault in North Tyneside have paid tribute to their ‘gentle giant’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“He was well-loved by everyone; kind-hearted and soft.”

Those are the words of a devastated family as they paid tribute to their son, grandson, brother, father, and partner, who tragically died after being fatally injured.

Andrew Darn sadly passed away on Wednesday (March 27) following an alleged assault outside a premises on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields.

Andrew Darn.

The 35-year-old suffered serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency responders and members of the public.

Andrew’s family have now paid homage to him, and have shared some heartfelt words in his memory.

“We have lost a very big part of our life”, they said. “Andrew joined us in this world as soon as he possibly could as a baby, he just wanted to meet us.”

“He had three loves in his life: work, Steph and the kids, and fishing – not necessarily in that order!

“He loved carp fishing and would go as often as he could. As long as he was fishing, he was happy.”

Andrew’s mam and dad shared how his brother, Nathan, would call Andrew his ‘brother bear’, and how he worked away with his dad, Michael, for over 12 years where he was well-liked and respected by everyone he met.

Andrew’s mam, Deborah, said: “When he was six weeks old, he had an operation to remove two lumps from under his jaw. He still has the scars there now – they’ve always been there.”

“We just can’t believe he’s been taken from us. His babies don’t know where he is.”

Andrew leaves behind a devoted grandmother, mother and father, a brother, a sister, and his partner of 18 years, along with their three young children.

Andrew’s partner, Stephanie, who he had been with since he was 17 years old, has shared the following words in tribute to her best friend:

“Andrew was our whole world, as we were his.

“I don’t have many words. Just that he is gone too soon, and we loved him.

“It’s not fair on the kids.

“He’s my best friend – I’ve lost my best friend, my other half. My heart hurts.

“I’ve got this pain in my chest since I was told, and I don’t know what to do to make it go away.

“I don’t want to get out of bed, but I had to for the kids.

“We’ve lost everything.”

Andrew’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this time.

A man – aged 68 – has been charged with murder in connection with Andrew’s death.

The public are asked not to speculate about the case both in the community and online as this could impact future court proceedings.

Anyone with information about what happened, or they believe could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference: NP-20240327-0154.