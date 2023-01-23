Family history research centre to open in Alnwick
A new research facility dedicated to helping people discover their family history is opening in Alnwick.
The FamilySearch Centre will offer a wide range of resources and tools for both novice and experienced genealogists, including free personal one-on-one assistance, access to a vast collection of genealogical records, and free use of computers, printers, and the internet.
It is the latest addition to the more than 5,000 centres around the world providing resources and support for people to research and study their genealogy and family history, all for free.
The nearest centre to Alnwick was previously in Ashington, making this new location a valuable resource for local residents.
It will open its doors on Sunday, January 29.
The centre’s offerings include free access to subscription genealogy websites such as Ancestry, FindMyPast, and MyHeritage, as well as access to records that are exclusive to FamilySearch Centres.
The centre is open to the public and staffed by knowledgeable volunteers, making it a welcoming and inclusive environment for anyone interested in genealogical research.
The FamilySearch Centre in Alnwick is a free public resource for researching family history with access to genealogical records and subscription websites, operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, staffed by volunteers and open to all who are interested in genealogical research. It is located at 9 Linnet Court, Alnwick, NE66 2GD.
The centre will be open on Thursdays 6pm-9pm every week, the final Sunday of every month (except for December) from 7pm-9pm, and by private appointment for other times. To arrange a consultation or for a personal tour of the facilities please email [email protected]