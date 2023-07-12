Organised once again by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), the free family fun day will be held in the riverside setting of the town’s Carlisle Park from noon to 4pm.

Circus-style entertainer Nat Lunatrick will be back with his madcap performances, there will be football coaching and sports activities for youngsters, music from students at King Edward VI School with their steel pans, jazz and ceilidh bands, face painting and an art project for children, and fun with Wiggly Worms Books.

Among the groups coming along to tell those in attendance all about what they can do, see and enjoy all around them will be the Morpeth & District Red Squirrels, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, the county council’s waste management team, the Climate Change Committee, Woodhorn Matters (who specialise in the art of making hooky and proggy mats), the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the Woodland Trust and Northumberland National Park officials.

Picnic in the Park will once again take place in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

Keeping hungry picnickers well fed throughout the afternoon will be church members from Morpeth Churches Together, who will be cooking free burgers and sausages on their barbecues.

“Last year was the first Picnic in the Park for two years because of Covid and it was a great day out for everyone to enjoy,” said one of the main organisers Frank Rescigno – GMDT arts and culture director.