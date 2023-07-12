News you can trust since 1854
Family fun day in Morpeth's Carlisle Park this weekend will have a range of attractions

The 2023 Picnic in the Park event in Morpeth, which is taking place on Sunday (July 16), will have a ‘great outdoors’ theme.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

Organised once again by Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT), the free family fun day will be held in the riverside setting of the town’s Carlisle Park from noon to 4pm.

Circus-style entertainer Nat Lunatrick will be back with his madcap performances, there will be football coaching and sports activities for youngsters, music from students at King Edward VI School with their steel pans, jazz and ceilidh bands, face painting and an art project for children, and fun with Wiggly Worms Books.

Among the groups coming along to tell those in attendance all about what they can do, see and enjoy all around them will be the Morpeth & District Red Squirrels, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, the county council’s waste management team, the Climate Change Committee, Woodhorn Matters (who specialise in the art of making hooky and proggy mats), the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the Woodland Trust and Northumberland National Park officials.

Picnic in the Park will once again take place in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.
Keeping hungry picnickers well fed throughout the afternoon will be church members from Morpeth Churches Together, who will be cooking free burgers and sausages on their barbecues.

“Last year was the first Picnic in the Park for two years because of Covid and it was a great day out for everyone to enjoy,” said one of the main organisers Frank Rescigno – GMDT arts and culture director.

“This year, we want everyone to come along to enjoy a free family fun afternoon in our lovely park, hopefully with some good weather thrown into the mix as well.”

