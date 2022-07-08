Family fun day in Morpeth back after Covid break

A whole host of events and attractions have been lined-up for the free family fun day, which is being organised once again by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT).

Those going along to Carlisle Park on Sunday, July 17 can enjoy sports activities, music, go-karts, children’s dancing, face painting and a circus-style entertainer, among other attractions.

This year’s event has been themed around the twin aspects of conservation and the environment. But as the summer of 2022 marks the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen’s 70-year reign, picnickers will be invited to join in the nation’s celebration of the anniversary milestone.

Picnic in the Park will once again take place in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

For example, a commemorative tree will be planted in the park during the afternoon.

Picnic in the Park will start at noon. Taking part will be groups representing the National Trust, Morpeth and District Red Squirrels, the Northumberland Climate Change committee, Morpeth’s Air Cadets, the Woodhorn Matters ladies who keep alive the mining communities’ craft of proggy and hooky mat making, Northumbria Police Community Team and the bowlers from Carlisle Park.

Frank Rescigno, GMDT’s director of arts and culture, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back Picnic in the Park after the disappointment of having to cancel the event because of Covid restrictions.

“We are sure that families will look forward to getting back together to enjoy a great time and one of the best things is that it’s a free afternoon out!”