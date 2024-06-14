Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery has opened a new store at Sanderson Arcade.

The Works occupies part of the former Sandersons store at the shopping centre in Morpeth and can be found opposite the town’s bus station.

The store, which has created four new jobs, offers products across its four zones of books, arts, crafts and hobbies, stationery and toys and games.

A spokesperson for The Works said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand-new store in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade, which is a hive of retail activity and a location we have had our eyes on for some time.

The Works Morpeth staff at the ribbon cutting ceremony with Dex the dinosaur.

"At The Works, we aim to inspire our customers to read, learn, create and play, and our stores play a very important part in this. We look forward to welcoming new customers from Morpeth and the surrounding areas through the doors of our newest store.”

Customers at the new Morpeth store will be able to shop for the products that include Peppa Pig, Harry Potter and books by leading authors such as Julia Donaldson.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes to secure The Works for Morpeth and we are thrilled that they have now opened their doors to the public.

“The shop will complement our fantastic retail offer and follows the recent launch of The White Company.