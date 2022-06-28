Family and friends of Amble mum-of-five raise £2,500 for Bowel Research UK

Kim Brierley, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2019 and died in April 2020, aged just 56.
Her five children have done several fundraisers since then for Bowel Research UK which now take the sum raised over £10,000.
The latest raffle and celebration of life event was supported by numerous local businesses.
"It was a great success,” said Kim’s daughter, Emma Carruthers. "We had a very long list of companies helping us.”
Among the most generous with raffle prizes were Northern Carpet Supplies, Brierley Scaffolding, Newcastle Gateshead Hilton Hotel.
Widdrington Community Spiritualist Church also donated £100.
Last summer, Emma’s brother, Paul Carruthers, raised over £4,000 by cycling over 400 miles from Leeds to Berwick and back over the space of five days, via Ashington where Kim also lived and Cramlington where she spent time in hospital.