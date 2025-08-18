Children and their families from across Northumberland are enjoying a blend of nature, learning and nourishment this summer.

This is thanks to the HAF (Holiday Activities and Food) programme hosted at Solidarity Farm, funded by the Department for Education and administered locally by Northumberland County Council.

Running throughout the school holidays, the camp offers an opportunity for children to connect with nature, engage in creative outdoor activities and enjoy nutritious meals in a safe, welcoming environment.

Solidarity Farm, which is located on a 200-acre organic farm on the edge of the Northumberland National Park near Rothbury, has become a vibrant hub of activity this summer.

Young people are exploring forest school experiences, going on adventures learning about sustainable farming, taking part in hands-on crafts and building confidence, resilience and making new friends through play and teamwork.

“The HAF programme is about more than just keeping kids busy,” said John Harrison, a representative from Solidarity Farm.

“It’s about creating a sense of belonging, building a community and ensuring every child has the chance to eat well, play freely and thrive in a space away from technology during the holidays.”

Solidarity Farm is a community-focused farm project that champions food justice, environmental education and well-being through hands-on, nature-based activities.

Amy Richardson from Northumberland County Council said: “We’re really pleased to support amazing local providers like Solidarity Farm, who offer children and young people in Northumberland the chance to get involved in fun, meaningful activities.

“It’s a brilliant example of how community-based projects can inspire and support young people during the holidays and all year round.”