News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 minutes ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
27 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
51 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
57 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
5 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays

Families' joint tribute to Riley Hedley and Mikey Easton who were killed in Morpeth road accident

The families of two best friends have shared a joint tribute to their beloved boys after they died in a road accident in Morpeth at the weekend.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT
Mikey Easton, left, and Riley Hedley, plus floral tributes left at the crash site on the A196.
Mikey Easton, left, and Riley Hedley, plus floral tributes left at the crash site on the A196.
Mikey Easton, left, and Riley Hedley, plus floral tributes left at the crash site on the A196.

Shortly after 12.40am on Sunday, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on the A196 near Coopies Way.

Police and paramedics attended the scene but despite their best efforts, along with members of the public, Riley Hedley, 17, and Mikey Easton, 16, could not be saved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both families are currently being supported by specialist officers. An investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision remains on-going.

Releasing a joint statement in memory of the teenagers, the families said: “We are heartbroken beyond words. Both our families have had their worlds turned upside down.

Most Popular

“Riley and Mikey were inseparable. Two lads who grew up together and were so close – they could have been brothers. They were a fun-loving duo that lit up every room.

“No news has ever devastated us more. Our lives will be changed forever and there will never be a day that goes by that we won’t miss them with all our hearts.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “We have all taken a huge amount of comfort in the kindness that we have been shown by the friends of Riley and Mikey. They were two boys who made a loving and lasting impact on everybody they met and were loved by all.

“We also want thank neighbours and local businesses for their kindness – the whole community has rallied behind us and we’re so full of gratitude.

“While we thank everyone for their support and kindness, we now ask that our privacy be respected while we continue to try and come to terms with the loss of our two wonderful boys.”

Northumbria Police is continuing to appeal for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on its website, or calling 101 quoting log NP-20230312-0045.

MorpethPoliceNorthumbria Police