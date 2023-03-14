Mikey Easton, left, and Riley Hedley, plus floral tributes left at the crash site on the A196.

Shortly after 12.40am on Sunday, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on the A196 near Coopies Way.

Police and paramedics attended the scene but despite their best efforts, along with members of the public, Riley Hedley, 17, and Mikey Easton, 16, could not be saved.

Both families are currently being supported by specialist officers. An investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision remains on-going.

Releasing a joint statement in memory of the teenagers, the families said: “We are heartbroken beyond words. Both our families have had their worlds turned upside down.

“Riley and Mikey were inseparable. Two lads who grew up together and were so close – they could have been brothers. They were a fun-loving duo that lit up every room.

“No news has ever devastated us more. Our lives will be changed forever and there will never be a day that goes by that we won’t miss them with all our hearts.”

They added: “We have all taken a huge amount of comfort in the kindness that we have been shown by the friends of Riley and Mikey. They were two boys who made a loving and lasting impact on everybody they met and were loved by all.

“We also want thank neighbours and local businesses for their kindness – the whole community has rallied behind us and we’re so full of gratitude.

“While we thank everyone for their support and kindness, we now ask that our privacy be respected while we continue to try and come to terms with the loss of our two wonderful boys.”

Northumbria Police is continuing to appeal for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

