Familiar face in Morpeth Joy Wight reaches a milestone birthday
Over the past 50 years, she has been a familiar presence within the town both as a senior social worker and her 10 years as a local independent councillor.
Joy enjoyed a lovely birthday on July 5 with her family and her friends from St George’s Church. She has three daughters, five grandchildren and also five great grandchildren.
She has always had a keen interest in music and latterly, prior to her move to Foxton Court in Loansdean, was part of a jazz appreciation group and was in various choirs.
Joy has always been an avid reader and she was in a local reading group, with an interest in politics, novels and autobiographies. She has also been an active member of many different groups within the U3A and supported refugee groups.