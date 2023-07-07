Over the past 50 years, she has been a familiar presence within the town both as a senior social worker and her 10 years as a local independent councillor.

Joy enjoyed a lovely birthday on July 5 with her family and her friends from St George’s Church. She has three daughters, five grandchildren and also five great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has always had a keen interest in music and latterly, prior to her move to Foxton Court in Loansdean, was part of a jazz appreciation group and was in various choirs.

Joy Wight with her daughters on her birthday and pictured in her younger days.