Familiar face in Morpeth Joy Wight reaches a milestone birthday

Family and friends of Joy Wight celebrated her 100th birthday with her at Foxton Court Care Home in Morpeth.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

Over the past 50 years, she has been a familiar presence within the town both as a senior social worker and her 10 years as a local independent councillor.

Joy enjoyed a lovely birthday on July 5 with her family and her friends from St George’s Church. She has three daughters, five grandchildren and also five great grandchildren.

She has always had a keen interest in music and latterly, prior to her move to Foxton Court in Loansdean, was part of a jazz appreciation group and was in various choirs.

Joy Wight with her daughters on her birthday and pictured in her younger days.
Joy has always been an avid reader and she was in a local reading group, with an interest in politics, novels and autobiographies. She has also been an active member of many different groups within the U3A and supported refugee groups.

