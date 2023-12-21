Familiar face in Alnwick Cissie Shell reaches a milestone birthday
Family and friends attended the party for Cissie Shell at Abbeyfield House that was organised by staff and her family.
Visiting entertainer Mark Dawson, who was performing at the home, sang happy birthday to her as she cut her cake.
Cissie and husband Ken enjoyed many holidays in Scotland. In recognition of this, Cissie’s family arranged for a piper (Nick Tuckey) to come and play for her.
Cissie is always keen to support the local community and was a customer of Turnbull’s the butchers for 70 years. Turnbull’s generously donated a buffet for her birthday celebration, delivered by a team including John Turnbull.
Cissie's family thanked the Abbeyfield House staff for looking after her so well for the past five years and helping her get to 100.