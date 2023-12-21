A long-standing member of St James’ United Reformed Church who is well-known by many in Alnwick celebrated her 100th birthday at a care home in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family and friends attended the party for Cissie Shell at Abbeyfield House that was organised by staff and her family.

Visiting entertainer Mark Dawson, who was performing at the home, sang happy birthday to her as she cut her cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cissie and husband Ken enjoyed many holidays in Scotland. In recognition of this, Cissie’s family arranged for a piper (Nick Tuckey) to come and play for her.

Cissie Shell thoroughly enjoyed her 100th birthday party.

Cissie is always keen to support the local community and was a customer of Turnbull’s the butchers for 70 years. Turnbull’s generously donated a buffet for her birthday celebration, delivered by a team including John Turnbull.