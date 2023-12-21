News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Familiar face in Alnwick Cissie Shell reaches a milestone birthday

A long-standing member of St James’ United Reformed Church who is well-known by many in Alnwick celebrated her 100th birthday at a care home in the town.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Family and friends attended the party for Cissie Shell at Abbeyfield House that was organised by staff and her family.

Visiting entertainer Mark Dawson, who was performing at the home, sang happy birthday to her as she cut her cake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cissie and husband Ken enjoyed many holidays in Scotland. In recognition of this, Cissie’s family arranged for a piper (Nick Tuckey) to come and play for her.

Most Popular
Cissie Shell thoroughly enjoyed her 100th birthday party.Cissie Shell thoroughly enjoyed her 100th birthday party.
Cissie Shell thoroughly enjoyed her 100th birthday party.

Cissie is always keen to support the local community and was a customer of Turnbull’s the butchers for 70 years. Turnbull’s generously donated a buffet for her birthday celebration, delivered by a team including John Turnbull.

Cissie's family thanked the Abbeyfield House staff for looking after her so well for the past five years and helping her get to 100.

Related topics:Alnwick