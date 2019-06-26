Fallodon Hall opens garden for annual event
The grounds of historic Fallodon Hall will be open to the public this weekend to raise funds for the National Garden Scheme.
It will be over 50 years that the Red Cross open Sunday has been taking place at Fallodon Hall.
When research found that Fallodon had been one of the original gardens to open in 1927 for the Nursing Fund, which transformed into the National Garden Scheme, it was decided that the gardens should open and fundraising once again be carried out for the charity as well.
There will be home-made teas in the stable yard run by the local Embleton and Craster churches and Embleton school.
The original parts of the house date from the early 18th century.
Much of the formal building was gutted by a serious fire in 1917 and was rebuilt a few years later inside the old shell, with the top second floor removed, and so the interior dates from the 1920s.
Since the mid 19th century, Fallodon Hall was the home of a branch of the famous political Grey family, and Earl Grey, Prime Minister in 1830, and after whom the tea was named, was born here.
It is now home for Mark and Lucia Bridgeman and their four children.
With its ten acres of woodlands, ponds, vegetables and flower borders and greenhouses, Fallodon has a mixture of formality and informality.
The large walled garden below the house has greenhouses set on its south-facing walls.
Against the inside walls of the unheated greenhouse are productive Brown Turkey and White Marseilles figs, as well as apricots.
Box-edged borders around the edge of the walled garden enclose oriental poppies, alstroemerias, irises, paeonies, dahlias and Turk's cap lilies.
The gardens are open from 2pm to 5pm and entrance is £5 for adults and free for children.
There is limited wheelchair access and sociable dogs are welcome, but they must be kept on leads.