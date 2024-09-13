The Duke of Roxburghe has announced that the Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig wind farm in the Lammermuir hills, has awarded over £2million to 164 projects across the Scottish Borders since its formation. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

The Fallago Environment Fund, which shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig Wind Farm in the Lammermuir Hills, has announced that it has now awarded more than £2million to projects across the Scottish Borders and the parish of Gifford since its formation in 2013.

Funded by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF Renewables UK, it shares revenue generated by the 48-turbine wind farm to initiatives that enhance the region’s built, natural and cultural environment.

One hundred and sixty-four projects have benefited from a total of £2,016,436 so far, with grants from the fund often facilitating the release of additional match-funding.

They include the the Union Chain Bridge restoration (£50,000), the modernisation of the Jim Clark Motor Museum in Duns (£75,000) and repairs to the gates of Coldstream Football Club (£3,730).

Speaking on behalf of the Fallago Environment Fund, His Grace, The Duke of Roxburghe said: “The Fallago Environment Fund is unique as a windfarm community fund in that as well as assisting projects in its immediate vicinity, it also helps initiatives across the Scottish Borders.

“This means that its benefits can be felt in rural communities in the whole region through grants that help to develop the area as a tourism destination, preserve and enhance its environment, and conserve and tell the story of its very special heritage.”

Fallago Environment Fund grant applications are administered by Tweed Forum. They are assessed twice yearly, with application deadlines of September 1 and March 1.

Further information can be found at www.tweedforum.org/fallago or by calling Tweed Forum on 01896 849723.