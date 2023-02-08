Alan Nicholson, from Stakeford, will mark his 62nd birthday in April by walking the famous route between Milngavie and Fort William in Scotland, selling poppies in the process in aid of Veterans’ Foundation.

He will reunite with David Cruickshanks, who he served alongside on HMS Fearless during the Falklands War, roughly halfway along the route.

He said: “The more I have thought about it, I feel as though it is a calling for me now.

Alan Nicholson served on HMS Fearless during the Falklands War.

“Walking has helped me, and if I can sell some poppies and raise a little bit of money for veterans and people who suffer from PTSD, then that gives me purpose and a reason to keep going.”

He added: “I think this is going to be the first of many because once I have finished it I will need to be doing something else.

“I do not want to sit back on my laurels, I do not have time.”

David Cruickshanks is now a stand-up comedian. He has post-traumatic stress disorder and has written a book entitled Stayin Alive about his experience.

This helped Alan track him down, which he was motivated to do by the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War last year.

Alan got into walking as it helped him to recover from his own mental health difficulties, which he believes his careers in the military and prison service contributed to.

He said: “I was in a really bad place and it has been a hard year. But here I am, still standing.

“I believe that I am going to do some good for somebody.”

Alan is embracing the Scottish setting of the route by wearing a kilt as he walks. He will also present his old shipmate with a swatch of Nicholson tartan when they meet.

The decision to sell poppies in April is an attempt to remind people that veteran’s mental health is an issue year round, not just on Remembrance Day, Alan says.

