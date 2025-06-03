An expert has identified a range of factors for why Morpeth has the highest increase in property prices in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Price Change Report, which looks at how much median house prices went up in Northumberland between September 2023 and September 2024.

They used property data from the Office for National Statistics to put the report together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In first place was the ‘Morpeth Central and East’ area. They increased from £147,500 to £187,500 – a rise of 27.1%.

Bridge Street in Morpeth.

In fourth was the ‘Morpeth North and Pegswood’ area. Homes in this area sold for an average of £271,750, up from £233,995 – an increase of 16.1%.

Responding to the report, Bradley Hall’s director for Northumberland Angus Todd said: “People have been moving from outside the area to various attractive locations in Northumberland and combined with limited supply in relation to the demand, this has pushed house prices upwards.

“As for Morpeth in particular, it has great schools, an active town centre with a good mix of national and independent retailers and excellent transport links to Newcastle with the bus and railway stations and being next to to the A1, and it is closer to Newcastle than similar market towns further north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, house prices in Morpeth are generally a little bit cheaper than Hexham, which is a similar distance from Newcastle.”

The others in the top five are as follows – ‘Haydon Bridge and Allendale’ in second with an increase of 25.4%, ‘Guide Post and Stakeford’ in third with a rise of 22.2% and Blyth Town in fifth with an increase of 15.2%.