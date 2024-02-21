Facelift for doors at the Boys’ Brigade Hall in Morpeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The painting is a small step towards the transformation of the hall in Manchester Street, which is owned by the the Morpeth Parish of the Church of England, into a vibrant hub for the young people of the town.
The work was carried out by DGA Decorating Ltd of Bedlington, who matched the blue to the original colour of the Boys’ Brigade that had been on the doors before.
Meanwhile, behind the doors the work continues to raise money for the project.
Since Covid, rising prices have increased the cost of the scheme to more than £2million, but the project team are confident that they will reach their target.
Studies undertaken by the team have concluded that it would be feasible to create a multi-purpose hall – comprising of a hall for sport and performances, with an upper level for quiet study and a lower level for relaxation.
Chairman of the project team, Professor Andrew Cant, said: “This is a challenging project, but it is well worth the effort to provide a much needed centre for the young people of Morpeth and beyond.
“We have had overwhelming support from the young people we have consulted and people in the town, which makes us determined to see the hall brought back to life and turn our vision into a reality.”