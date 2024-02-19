But there are others such as small ruined castles, follies, bastles, waterfalls and even a 15ft spoon in-between two fields that a relatively small number of people will know about.

And so whilst all types of locations are included, it is the “hidden gems” in the county and other parts of the region that the people who run the Fabulous North website are putting in the spotlight.

There are more than 650 places that are detailed on the site with photographs, descriptions and useful information such as the exact ‘what three words’ location and where to park, and hundreds more are to be added.

Simon Hawkins – co-founder of https://fabulousnorth.com – said: “We are just a group of hobbyists who write about the places we visit, so it’s not a commercial venture. We also provide features on the website such as newsletters, mapping and bucket lists.

“We all enjoy walking and discovering new places, and there are so many hidden gems in the region that many people won’t know about. Therefore, we thought that it would be useful to set-up a website so people can see a wide range of them all in one place online along with key information about them.

“We post all new places on the page for our Facebook group (Fabulous North - Hidden Secrets and Fabulous Places), which is very friendly and welcoming. There is also a Guess The Place competition each Monday.

“The response has been fantastic and we’ve just had one million page views over a 12-month period.”

4 . Mini version of sculpture A mini version of the Angel of the North standing in a field near Hexham. Photo: Fabulous North Photo Sales