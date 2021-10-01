Scott Simpson has made the final of the Young Driver Challenge 2021.

Scott Simpson, 15, will take part in the Young Driver Challenge 2021 at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on Saturday, October 2.

The competition is run by the UK’s largest pre-17 driving school, Young Driver, and all entrants are aged between 10 and 16.

Young Driver lessons take place on private property in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified instructors, and youngsters learn in a real car as they would on the road at 17.

In the final, drivers will be put through their paces in a number of challenges, including safely handling a steering slalom, tackling junctions and roundabouts, confident use of the gears and clutch control and performing manoeuvres such as parking and an emergency stop.

Scott, who is a pupil at Eyemouth High School, said: “I can’t believe I actually made the finals as I had never driven a car before going to Young Driver.

"The instructors were great and got me driving straight away and I achieved more than I ever thought I would. It was a very enjoyable and memorable experience.

"Although driving was great fun, I hope the skills that I’m learning now will make it much easier when I turn 17 to get out on the roads and gain my driver’s licence, which is what I really want to do.

"I am really looking forward to the finals and will try my best but will enjoy the experience no matter what.”

The winner will receive £200 and Young Driver lessons worth £750.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “The pandemic put the brakes on the challenge last year, so we are delighted it’s now back and we’re very much looking forward to it. Congratulations to Scott for making the final – it’s a real achievement.

"The skill of the talented drivers in the final surprises us every year, even though they’re all under 17. The whole purpose of Young Driver is to create safer newly qualified drivers and it is great to be able to celebrate the achievements of those youngsters who are taking that responsibility very seriously – as well as having some fun.”