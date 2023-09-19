Eyemouth RNLI volunteer crew pictured with Ian Stewart, David Rose and Simon Browne. Picture courtesy of the RNLI.

The lifeboat D-877 Sheila arrived in May and has already launched to six call-outs, but the event on Saturday saw the boat officially named in Eyemouth.

The naming ceremony was followed by a service of dedication – which was opened by John Purvis, chairman of the Lifeboat Management Group. David Rose, a representative of the donor, then handed the lifeboat into the care on the RNLI, represented by John Payne, Lifesaving Operations Director.

George Davidson, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Eyemouth RNLI, then accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the station and Rev Andy Haddow delivered the Service of Dedication.

Ian Stewart and Simon Browne officially named the boat with prosecco before Mike Garfitt, Area Lifesaving Manager for the RNLI, delivered a vote of thanks to bring the ceremony to a close.

The lifeboat was funded by Ann Wilson, who named the boat in memory of her sister, Sheila.

Dean Mark, who joined Eyemouth RNLI when he was 18 and has now been part of the team for 18 years, said: “This is a special day for all of us here in Eyemouth as we celebrate our brand new inshore lifeboat, Sheila, which will allow us to continue to save lives at sea.