Eyemouth Primary School pupils enjoy visit from Bud the Poppy bus
An interactive mobile museum travelling Scotland recently paid a visit to Eyemouth Primary School.
Bud the Poppy bus is part of Poppyscotland’s offering. The charity provides life-changing support to those who have served, those still serving and their families.
This includes help with money issues, support with getting wheelchairs and assisting those returning from service to find jobs and houses.
As well as hearing age-appropriate stories relating to the Poppy Appeal, the pupils who went on board were shown how to make a poppy from scratch and each person made a poppy that is unique to them.
They got to see some of the different poppies that are out there – including various colours, shapes, designs and products such as wreaths and grave memorials.
Some were crosses and moons, and they represent different religions because any religion can join the Armed Forces.
For more information about Poppyscotland, go to www.poppyscotland.org.uk