Eyemouth Primary School pupils enjoy visit from Bud the Poppy bus

An interactive mobile museum travelling Scotland recently paid a visit to Eyemouth Primary School.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT

Bud the Poppy bus is part of Poppyscotland’s offering. The charity provides life-changing support to those who have served, those still serving and their families.

This includes help with money issues, support with getting wheelchairs and assisting those returning from service to find jobs and houses.

As well as hearing age-appropriate stories relating to the Poppy Appeal, the pupils who went on board were shown how to make a poppy from scratch and each person made a poppy that is unique to them.

Bud the Poppy bus recently paid a visit to Eyemouth Primary School.
They got to see some of the different poppies that are out there – including various colours, shapes, designs and products such as wreaths and grave memorials.

Some were crosses and moons, and they represent different religions because any religion can join the Armed Forces.

For more information about Poppyscotland, go to www.poppyscotland.org.uk

