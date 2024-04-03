Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The swimming pool and gym has been closed for repairs to its heating and ventilation system since November 20 last year.

The repairs are now almost complete, with some final outstanding works due to be completed this week.

A spokesperson for Live Borders said: “Once handed back to Live Borders, we will begin to return the centre to operational readiness including testing and chemical flushing of the systems, deep clean of all facilities, a full recycling of the pool water, and conduct essential staff return training, with specific training on the new systems.

Eyemouth Swimming Pool.

“At this time we anticipate that the centre will fully reopen under the Easter timetable on Friday 5th April, but this is dependent on the final works being completed to this schedule. Those who have swimming lessons will be contacted by the Learn to Swim team.”

Additionally, new equipment installed includes additional treadmills, a cross-trainer, a recumbent bike and a spin bike, which will all complement the existing cardio and resistance machines.

East Berwickshire independent councillor James Anderson said: ” It has been a long haul but very much worth the wait. I had a site visit on Tuesday with staff from SBC and Live Borders, including the interim chief executive.

“A huge amount of work has been done over the last few months to improve the pool, work that has been put off for many years has brought our pool up to date.

“Moving forward Live Borders will be considering options for the pool heating fuel source. A move away from gas due to costs is needed and will be looked at.