Eyemouth Holiday Park helps to clean up coastline as part of Great British Beach Clean
Five bags of litter were collected, weighing in at a total of 6.2kg.
Now in its 31st year, data from the Great British Beach Clean helps to further the vital conservation work of the Marine Conservation Society – an environmental marine charity.
Owned by the Parkdean Resorts holiday park operator, Eyemouth Holiday Park was one of 22 Parkdean Resorts parks across England, Scotland and Wales to take part in the beach cleans throughout the week.
A total of 302kg of litter was collected by more than 250 volunteers during the 23 beach and inland cleans.
Jane Bates, director of sustainability and procurement at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re proud to once again support the Great British Beach Clean and are thankful to every one of the generous volunteers who worked with us to make these incredible results possible.”
