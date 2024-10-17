Eyemouth Holiday Park helps to clean up coastline as part of Great British Beach Clean

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:21 BST
Eyemouth Holiday Park was one of 22 Parkdean Resorts parks to take part in the beach cleans.Eyemouth Holiday Park was one of 22 Parkdean Resorts parks to take part in the beach cleans.
A group of team members and local volunteers recently took part in the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean, organised by Eyemouth Holiday Park in Berwickshire.

Five bags of litter were collected, weighing in at a total of 6.2kg.

Now in its 31st year, data from the Great British Beach Clean helps to further the vital conservation work of the Marine Conservation Society – an environmental marine charity.

Owned by the Parkdean Resorts holiday park operator, Eyemouth Holiday Park was one of 22 Parkdean Resorts parks across England, Scotland and Wales to take part in the beach cleans throughout the week.

A total of 302kg of litter was collected by more than 250 volunteers during the 23 beach and inland cleans.

Jane Bates, director of sustainability and procurement at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re proud to once again support the Great British Beach Clean and are thankful to every one of the generous volunteers who worked with us to make these incredible results possible.”

