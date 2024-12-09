Eyemouth Harbour looking south. Picture by Andrew Jamieson.

An ambitious blueprint outlining the development and evolution of the harbour over the next 20 years has been published by the Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT).

Its Draft Masterplan is designed to meet the needs of current and future stakeholders, while supporting the social and economic vitality of Eyemouth and its surrounding communities.

With support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and partners such as South of Scotland Enterprise and Scottish Borders Council, this long-term strategic vision reflects a collaborative effort to safeguard and expand Eyemouth’s role as a regional economic hub – positioning the harbour to capitalise on opportunities in key sectors such as fisheries, marine tourism and offshore renewable energy.

Public consultation is underway and will run until Thursday, January 9.

EHT CEO, Christine Bell, said: “The Draft Masterplan represents a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure Eyemouth Harbour remains a cornerstone of the community and a key player in Scotland’s maritime economy.

“We encourage everyone to engage with the Masterplan and share their thoughts as we collectively shape the future of Eyemouth Harbour.”

Drop-in sessions are taking place at The Hippodrome, Harbour Road, as follows: Tuesday (December 10), Presentation at 5pm; Drop-in Session from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Wednesday (December 11): Drop-in Session from 3pm to 7pm. Thursday (December 12) Drop-in Session from 9am to noon.

Hard copies are available for review at the Harbour Office and Eyemouth Library during their respective opening hours. Feedback forms will be provided at both locations.

People can request a digital version by emailing [email protected] or calling 018907 52494.

Further updates and information on how to submit your feedback will be made available at www.eyemouth-harbour.co.uk/masterplan