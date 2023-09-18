More than 500 people of all ages went to the ‘defence’ of a Northumberland village on Sunday.

As part of this year’s national Heritage Open Days programme, volunteers from the Cresswell Pele Tower restoration project staged a free day of events and activities to demonstrate what life would have been like for residents during the days of the Second World War.

Many of the volunteers were dressed in both civilian and military outfits of the day during ‘Cresswell at War’ to give an authentic feel to the activities.

There were British and German soldiers, a local ‘Bobby’, some ‘Dad’s Army’ recruits and Barry Mead, one of the driving forces behind the restoration of the 14th Century Pele Tower, was ‘masquerading’ as a Germany spy.

Joining re-enactors from organisations such as the Time Bandts, VERA (Victory in Europe Re-enactment Association) and 2./Kompanie Grendadier Regiment were five members of The Edinburgh Local Defence Volunteers who had travelled down from the Scottish capital to take part in the event.

Their leader, Brett Fletcher, said: "We were delighted to be invited to take part in what was a wonderful Cresswell event.”

Steve Lowe, the Pele Tower’s volunteer co-ordinator and engagement officer, said: “A huge effort went into organising the day, but our reward was seeing so many people – of all ages – enjoying the event.”

1 . Cresswell at War 2.jpg Dave Bone, Keith Whitlock, Elliot Kennedy and wartime PC Tony Hall. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

2 . Cresswell at War 3.jpg Robert Curry and Gary Allen with a wartime weapon, and Barry Mead dressed as a wartime German spy. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

3 . Cresswell at War 4.jpg Members of The Edinburgh Local Defence Volunteers led by Brett Fletcher, centre. Photo: Nop Photo Sales

4 . Cresswell at War 5.jpg Rifle demonstration. Photo: Nop Photo Sales