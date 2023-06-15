They paddle with peaceful intent, celebrating the unity of two countries living in harmony along a common border.

Proud Scots with a love of Northumberland they say that they “find Nirvana kayaking the length of the Tweed and Northumberland coastline, one of the most relaxing areas of Britain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairds are members of Berwick Sailing (and Canoe) Club and are also kayak instructors who help candidates progress towards the gold accolade in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.