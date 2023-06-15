News you can trust since 1854
Eye-catching Scottish couple paddle with peaceful intent at Berwick

Bob and Rose Baird often create ripples when they kayak on the River Tweed, but the old adage ‘never rely on what you think you know’ counters thoughts of a Scots attempt to reclaim Berwick by sea.
By Canon Alan Hughes
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

They paddle with peaceful intent, celebrating the unity of two countries living in harmony along a common border.

Proud Scots with a love of Northumberland they say that they “find Nirvana kayaking the length of the Tweed and Northumberland coastline, one of the most relaxing areas of Britain”.

The Bairds are members of Berwick Sailing (and Canoe) Club and are also kayak instructors who help candidates progress towards the gold accolade in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

Bob and Rose Baird are members of Berwick Sailing (and Canoe) Club. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.Bob and Rose Baird are members of Berwick Sailing (and Canoe) Club. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.
