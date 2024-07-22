Extra train services during Edinburgh Fringe Festival welcomed by Northumberland councillor
On weekdays between August 5 and 30, a special TPE service will depart from Edinburgh Waverley at 11pm, calling at East Linton, Dunbar, Reston, Berwick-upon-Tweed (12.11am), Alnmouth (12.31am) and Morpeth (12.45am), before arriving in Newcastle at 12.59am.
This will support festival-goers who have watched an evening show – whether it be live music, comedy or dance.
Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East Georgina Hill, who has been campaigning for later trains, said: “It is really good news that LNER (Berwick station operator) has co-ordinated with TPE to ensure that the late train service from Edinburgh, during the festival, will stop at Berwick.
“This means that more visitors will opt to stay in Berwick next month and our residents can enjoy evening events at the festival and get home on the train without rushing or cutting anything short.
“Obviously, what we really need, and I continue to campaign with the rail campaign groups RAGES and SENRUG for, is later trains permanently.”
Another additional train on weekdays during this period will depart from Newcastle at 8.01pm. The service will call at Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Reston, Dunbar and East Linton, before arriving at Edinburgh Waverley at 10.01pm.
Adam Fairclough, head of customer experience at TransPennine Express, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer these extra services for those who are travelling during the Fringe Festival.”
