Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TransPennine Express (TPE) has announced extra services to help people from Northumberland attending this year’s Edinburgh Fringe and this has been welcomed by a Berwick councillor.

On weekdays between August 5 and 30, a special TPE service will depart from Edinburgh Waverley at 11pm, calling at East Linton, Dunbar, Reston, Berwick-upon-Tweed (12.11am), Alnmouth (12.31am) and Morpeth (12.45am), before arriving in Newcastle at 12.59am.

This will support festival-goers who have watched an evening show – whether it be live music, comedy or dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County councillor for Berwick East Georgina Hill, who has been campaigning for later trains, said: “It is really good news that LNER (Berwick station operator) has co-ordinated with TPE to ensure that the late train service from Edinburgh, during the festival, will stop at Berwick.

A TPE train in Edinburgh.

“This means that more visitors will opt to stay in Berwick next month and our residents can enjoy evening events at the festival and get home on the train without rushing or cutting anything short.

“Obviously, what we really need, and I continue to campaign with the rail campaign groups RAGES and SENRUG for, is later trains permanently.”

Another additional train on weekdays during this period will depart from Newcastle at 8.01pm. The service will call at Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Reston, Dunbar and East Linton, before arriving at Edinburgh Waverley at 10.01pm.