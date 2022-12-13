Extra free tickets have been released for a pantomime after earlier performances proved popular.

Cramlington Town Council has been running the interactive mini-pantomime Mrs Claus and her Travelling Kitchen for families this year.

Performances at 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, December 17 at Concordia Leisure Centre will be the final opportunity to see the show.

Councillor Helen Morris, chair of the town council’s Community and Youth Committee, said: “The shows have been hugely popular with families over the last two weekends, so Cramlington Town Council decided to issue more tickets for Saturday’s final performances.

“It has been a delight to see families having such fun at venues across town.

“I urge people to book their tickets now as this Saturday is the final opportunity to join in the fun.”

While tickets are free, they must be reserved here.

The performance features elves and reindeer joining Mrs Claus in her magic kitchen for singing and silly antics.

Santa will also make an appearance, bringing a special postbox for children to send letters.

The pantomime is staged by Life of Reilly Productions.

1. Silly antics The performance features lots of silly and interactive fun. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2. A young audience Previous performances have been popular with families. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Full Christmas cast The audience will meet a host of Christmas characters during the performance. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4. Christmas music Lots of festive singing takes place during the show Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales