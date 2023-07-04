Borders Buses operates a network of bus routes across the Scottish Borders, north Northumberland, Cumbria, East Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh.

From July 24, it will make improvements to service B1 – Berwick Town, service 267 – Berwick Upon Tweed to Wooler via Millfield and Ford, service 464 – Berwick Upon Tweed to Wooler via Lowick.

B1, which serves Spittal, Highcliffe and Ramparts Business Park, will be extended to meet the demand for people travelling to the new Loaning Meadows Retail Park.

The new Home Bargains store on the Loaning Meadows Retail Park in Berwick.

Service 267 and service 464 will have minor amendments to improve reliability and connectivity.

New bus times will soon be available from www.bordersbuses.co.uk and printed leaflets will also be available.