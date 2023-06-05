News you can trust since 1854
Extra car parking now available at Berwick Sports Centre

Extra car parking spaces have been provided at the new Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre, with more to come.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST

A phased schedule of work is underway to increase car parking capacity at the centre while causing the least disruption as possible.

This week a new section of car park providing 69 spaces was opened.

The existing smaller car park will now be closed to enable further car parking works which will be completed in August and will provide a total of 171 spaces and 14 accessible bays.

Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.
Four new electric vehicle (EV) charging points have also been installed and will be operational from June 20.

Alternative EV car charging is available at Parade, Chapel Street and Castlegate.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for Health Lives said: “While the sports centre building was completed in January 2022, work has been ongoing to construct the new car park, a play park and carry out landscaping.

“This is a busy car park, especially during peak times and we are working hard to create additional spaces for all those visiting the centre.

“The charging points will add to the expanding EV infrastructure in the county, which will hopefully make EVs more accessible to more people.

“The work has taken a little longer than anticipated after Tolent, the construction company we had initially employed went into administration and we thank residents for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. “

Advance Northumberland is overseeing the management of the scheme on behalf of Northumberland County Council.

Premier Plant & Civil Engineering Limited are the principal contractor.

