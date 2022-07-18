Extra Berwick parking in place ahead of main tourist season

At the Quayside car park by The Chandlery, the former 36-space car park has more than doubled in size with a total of 85 bays now in place – including six for those with a disability.

The works involved redeveloping an adjoining brownfield site to enable the existing parking area to be significantly expanded, with new surfacing, drainage and refurbishment of a section of wall between the upper and lower car parks that had to be partially dismantled and rebuilt.

New low railings were also fitted around the new perimeter, leaving the existing coastal path intact.

Coun John Riddle and Coun Catherine Seymour at the newly-expanded Quayside car park in Berwick.

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: "With increasing visitors and acute shortage of parking in the town, these extra car spaces will be of benefit to residents, businesses, tourism and the economy of Berwick.”

The newly-expanded car park is free to park in, with some bays suitable for motorhomes.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “Creating extra parking in all our towns can be a challenge, but it’s great to have this major expansion of the Quayside car park.