Explorer Scouts strike gold

North Northumberland District Explorer Scouts received the Gold Scout Award at an ceremony held at Newcastle University.

They are: Lewis Bruin, Finlay Easton, Clara Hall, Vince Hall, Dougal Coates, Hamish Coates, Ishbel Wedd, Caitlin Burn and Elice Murray.

The awards were presented by Sir Alan Craft and Michael Wood-Williams, County Commissioner for Northumberland.

Leader Louisa Coates said: “The explorers achieved these awards for attaining skills for life in the Scouting programme over the last few years. Some of them will now be moving on to the platinum award and Duke of Edinburgh awards with Scouting. Well done also to any other Scouts who achieved a new level in Scouting.”

A district Scout fundraiser is being held at the Great Big Pop-Up Shop in Berwick town hall on Saturday, May 11, from 10am to 4pm. There will be stalls, a raffle, teas, coffee and cake.

The Explorers meet at Ford Campsite. For more information, find them on Facebook or call 07481008060.