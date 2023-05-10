The girl from Bedlington was one of only 50 scouts invited to an event at St Margaret’s Church in the Westminster Abbey grounds and greet King Charles after the coronation.

Amber said: ‘’I was able to be a part of history. I feel incredibly lucky to be one of the few people who attended the private screening of the coronation service.

“This would not have been possible without Scouts. Being a part of the Scout community continues to open amazing doors for me, which I am forever grateful for.

Northumberland explorer scout Amber Dixon was invited to attend the event.

“As well as coming together to celebrate this momentous occasion, it was so great that we were able to support various activities and general management throughout the event.’’