Explorer scout from Bedlington one of 50 in the UK to attend exclusive coronation screening and meet King Charles
Northumberland explorer scout Amber Dixon was selected to attend the coronation last weekend, representing Scouts organisations from across the UK.
The girl from Bedlington was one of only 50 scouts invited to an event at St Margaret’s Church in the Westminster Abbey grounds and greet King Charles after the coronation.
Amber said: ‘’I was able to be a part of history. I feel incredibly lucky to be one of the few people who attended the private screening of the coronation service.
“This would not have been possible without Scouts. Being a part of the Scout community continues to open amazing doors for me, which I am forever grateful for.
“As well as coming together to celebrate this momentous occasion, it was so great that we were able to support various activities and general management throughout the event.’’
Scouts helped at the coronation by managing crowds at big screens in London’s parks, providing first aid and lining the procession route.