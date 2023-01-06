News you can trust since 1854
Expert on Ukraine and Russia to talk about conflict between the two nations at venue in Berwick

A talk entitled ‘Why is Putin attacking Ukraine?’ forms the basis of the next meeting of the Berwick-upon-Tweed Civic Society on Tuesday (January 10).

By Andrew Coulson
The speaker is the distinguished academic Emeritus Professor David Saunders – School of History, Classics and Archaeology at The University of Newcastle.

He is an expert on Ukraine and Russia and has lived for periods in both countries. He has been the recipient of the prestigious Antonovych Prize for his work in the Ukrainian field.

All are welcome to attend the meeting, which will take place at 7.30pm in The Parish Centre (opposite The Parish Church, off The Parade).

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Picture by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images.
Entry is free to members and £2 for visitors. Refreshments will be available.