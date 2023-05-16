The fair is returning on Thursday, May 18 after a four year hiatus.

The line-up includes both Bamburgh Castle and Alnwick Castle, Ad Gefrin, Chillingham Wild Cattle, Doddington Dairy and Lilidorei.

The fair also welcomes a variety of local businesses providing products and services to the tourism industry, including artisan food suppliers, local producers, experiences, photographers, artists and restaurants.

Northumberland Tourism Fair will be taking place in Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

With many new attractions and businesses opening since the last fair in 2019, it should be a great opportunity for people to gather up to date and relevant information from across the county.

Tracey Sprigg, of All About Alnwick who has been organising the event, said: “The mix of exhibitors this year is really quite exciting.

“Alongside all the big tourist attractions, who are going from strength to strength in bringing visitors to the county, we have a growing collection of wholesale suppliers specialising in everything from teas, coffees and welcome hampers to artwork and soaps.

“This reflects the changing environment over the past three years, where many businesses are looking to find suppliers on their doorstep. Fortunately, Northumberland is home to some of the best independent businesses in the country.”

Jakob Cross, creative director, added: “The fair is so valuable for holiday accommodation providers, especially at the moment when the market is very competitive.

“Having the latest knowledge and information available for guests, alongside high quality local produce, really sets properties apart.”

The fair is free to attend and takes place at the Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre in Alnwick from 10am to 3pm.