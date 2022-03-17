Exhibition raises hundreds for good causes
The show may be over, but memories of the eye-catching work on display at the Border Textile Group (BTG) exhibition from 30 of the members will linger for longer.
A total of £1,200 was raised at the group’s 2021 exhibition, held in November at Fenham Farm.
This was split so that £600 each went to the chosen charities – the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and the Margaret Kerr Fund, supporting the palliative care facility at Borders General Hospital.
The money for GNAAS was gratefully received by Amanda Simmister at Fenham Farm this week, with some of the BTG team that were involved in organising the event.
A total of £1,400 has now been raised for the service from the last three exhibitions.
A BTG spokeswoman said: “A very big thank you to over 200 visitors who came along to our exhibition, everyone that helped make it happen, including Kate Slaughter and Sue Ross, and the generosity of the Curry family at Fenham Farm.”