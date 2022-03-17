Exhibition raises hundreds for good causes

From left, Kate Allport, Felicity Hay, Gill Curry, June Russell, Annie Robinson and Amanda Simmister.

A total of £1,200 was raised at the group’s 2021 exhibition, held in November at Fenham Farm.

This was split so that £600 each went to the chosen charities – the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and the Margaret Kerr Fund, supporting the palliative care facility at Borders General Hospital.

The money for GNAAS was gratefully received by Amanda Simmister at Fenham Farm this week, with some of the BTG team that were involved in organising the event.

A total of £1,400 has now been raised for the service from the last three exhibitions.