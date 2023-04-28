Exhibition in Berwick to mark the coronation and screening
To celebrate the King’s coronation, the Friends of Berwick & District Museum and Archives and Berwick Archives are holding a free event in Berwick Town Hall on Sunday, May 7 from 11am to 5pm.
People can see their photographic exhibition and films of events and people showing how the town celebrated the last coronation and what has happened in between.
At noon and 3pm, Linda Bankier will give an illustrated talk about what has happened in Berwick between 1952 and 2023. There will also be children’s activities and refreshments will be available.
For further information, email [email protected]
In addition, The Maltings will be showing the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on its big Main House screen on Saturday, May 6.
Audiences are free to come and go as they please from about 10am onwards. Entry is free and no pre-booking is required.
The Maltings Café Bar will be open from 9.30am.