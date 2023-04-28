News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
10 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Exhibition in Berwick to mark the coronation and screening

To celebrate the King’s coronation, the Friends of Berwick & District Museum and Archives and Berwick Archives are holding a free event in Berwick Town Hall on Sunday, May 7 from 11am to 5pm.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

People can see their photographic exhibition and films of events and people showing how the town celebrated the last coronation and what has happened in between.

At noon and 3pm, Linda Bankier will give an illustrated talk about what has happened in Berwick between 1952 and 2023. There will also be children’s activities and refreshments will be available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further information, email [email protected]

Berwick Town Hall and The Maltings.Berwick Town Hall and The Maltings.
Berwick Town Hall and The Maltings.
Most Popular

In addition, The Maltings will be showing the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on its big Main House screen on Saturday, May 6.

Audiences are free to come and go as they please from about 10am onwards. Entry is free and no pre-booking is required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Maltings Café Bar will be open from 9.30am.

Related topics:BerwickCharles III