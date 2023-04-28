People can see their photographic exhibition and films of events and people showing how the town celebrated the last coronation and what has happened in between.

At noon and 3pm, Linda Bankier will give an illustrated talk about what has happened in Berwick between 1952 and 2023. There will also be children’s activities and refreshments will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information, email [email protected]

Berwick Town Hall and The Maltings.

In addition, The Maltings will be showing the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on its big Main House screen on Saturday, May 6.

Audiences are free to come and go as they please from about 10am onwards. Entry is free and no pre-booking is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad