Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Berwick Food and Beer Festival will take place between August 16 and 18.

Organised by Berwick Slow Food, like the 2023 event it will be held on The Parade car park and green space outside of Berwick Barracks.

More than 70 different food and drink businesses will be showcased across the producers market, bar marquee and diverse street food offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be some live music all weekend too – from big brass to disco, indie folk to reggae and everything inbetween.

Details have been revealed for the offering at this year's festival.

The timings are 4pm to 11pm on Friday, August 16, 10am to 11pm on Saturday, August 17 and 10am to 6pm on Sunday, August 18.

Festival director Millie McRobbie said: “Our popular demo kitchen continues and will be taking place in the Parish Centre of Holy Trinity Church just round the corner from the producers market.

“There you will find out how to cook mussels, make homemade breads, authentic Sri Lankan cooking and techniques, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To keep the whole family entertained, there will be free family activities on the Saturday and Sunday facilitated by Museums Northumberland and Ravn Clay.

“We’re also really excited to be working with The Straw Yard space to host film screenings with Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival and also on the Friday and Saturday evening live comedy hosted by Damp Knight Comedy.

“We get fantastic support from our amazing sponsors, with particular substantial support from Simpsons Malt and Tempest Brewery. We are extremely grateful to all of the local groups and businesses that help us continue.”