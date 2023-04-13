Today’s border between England and Scotland was defined in a truce in 1438. However, it was not legally binding and in 1542, it was stated that the ‘Bounds’ were ‘to be perambulated so often as to keep them well known’. This would have been carried out by the town’s garrison.

It was 1609 when the first formal ‘Riding of the Bounds’ took place, which was developed as an annual tradition rather than the previous necessity to protect the boundaries of the ‘Liberties of Berwick’.

The 414th Riding of the Bounds, organised by Berwick Riders Association, will be held on Saturday, April 29. At 10.40am by the Town Hall, this year’s Chief Marshal Kieran Dodds will ask Berwick Mayor Mike Greener for permission to lead the cavalcade to check the boundaries of the town.

From left, Gemma Dodds, Kieran Dodds and Julia Szoneberg.

Kieran will be joined by Gemma Dodds (Right Hand), Julia Szoneberg (Left Hand) and Morgan Hunter (Mascot).

The ride covers 17 miles with a halfway stop at Gainslaw where (weather permitting) there will be trotting races. The ride will then continue back into the town at approximately 4pm where the Chief Marshal will report back to the Mayor to proclaim that the boundaries are secure.

Then follows the presentation of trophies that have been awarded throughout the day, a light buffet and the visiting town representatives will sing their town songs.

Linda Fiddes, Berwick Riders Association chairman, said: “Our ride day attracts approximately 100 riders, which will include representatives from 5MI military and the principals not only from the surrounding local towns, but coming from as far as Edinburgh, Penicuik and West Linton.

Morgan Hunter.

“Bishop Helen-Ann Hartley will be there to give the blessing to the riders and the horses for a safe ride.

“The town will be decorated in red and blue bunting and there will be a shield up for each Chief Marshal who has led the cavalcade since the 1930s.