Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2023 is being held on the Parade Green and Car Park, a short distance from the previous spot at Berwick Barracks.

It has also been brought forward from the previous early September slot. This year’s dates are August 18 to 20.

Ray and Millie McRobbie took over as festival directors last year and the event was back to its pre-pandemic best in 2022.

A map of the Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2023 site by Tania Willis. There is also comedy and the 'foodie film exhibit' in the Gymnasium Gallery.

Organised by Berwick Slow Food, it is a coming together of the community, a celebration of fantastic food and drink and an opportunity to discover what Berwick and the surrounding areas have to offer.

Town residents and visitors can enjoy the street food, live music and bars from 4pm on Friday.

The festival is then in full swing on Saturday and Sunday with the producers market, demo kitchen, local musicians playing all day, diverse street food options and children’s activities.

A new feature this year is Damp Knight Comedy in the Gymnasium Gallery on Friday evening – a combination of the Damp Knight crew and other comedians from the North East. In addition, given that it is about food production, the festival will showcase the current film installation at the gallery by Durty Beanz as the ‘foodie film exhibit’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Millie said: “There is a lot going on at this year’s festival including a great line-up of music and hopefully, if we can get some good weather to help, hundreds of people will have an enjoyable weekend.

“We’ve tried to put our own stamp on it a little, but the ethos of the festival is the same so people who have been before can expect a similar offering to previous years.”

Entry to the producers’ market is by donation, but to the full festival site it is £5 per person or £10 for a full access weekend pass.