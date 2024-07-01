A new store by fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas has opened at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Excited shoppers gathered to enjoy a DJ set and a free drink as British fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas opened its doors to the public for the first time at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Visitors on Saturday were welcomed in with a free non-alcoholic drink from the Drink Living Things brand and got to take a look around the store for the first time whilst a DJ played music in the background.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “A lot of work has been ongoing in the background to secure such a premier brand like Oliver Bonas and it was great to see the shop open its doors and welcome in customers for the first time.

“I am sure shoppers will love their range of homeware and fashion collections – all designed from the company’s own studio.”