Excited shoppers gather to enjoy DJ set as Oliver Bonas opens at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
Visitors on Saturday were welcomed in with a free non-alcoholic drink from the Drink Living Things brand and got to take a look around the store for the first time whilst a DJ played music in the background.
Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “A lot of work has been ongoing in the background to secure such a premier brand like Oliver Bonas and it was great to see the shop open its doors and welcome in customers for the first time.
“I am sure shoppers will love their range of homeware and fashion collections – all designed from the company’s own studio.”
The store will be open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
