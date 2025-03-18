The Mayor, Coun John Robertson, and the Mayoress greeted them from the steps and received their banner. He solemnly removed the sashes from the 2024 principals.

He then ceremoniously placed the sashes on Caitlin Grant and Laura Hunter, the left and right hand for 2025, and Millie Hope, the new Chief Marshal, received her sash and the banner.

Three younger girls, all of whom must have been born in the former Berwick Borough, put their names forward to be the association’s mascot for this year and Georgie Duffy was selected by the draw.

A drinks reception followed inside the building.

Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council offers some financial support and Lynda Weatherley, representing the Freemen of Berwick, said: “The Guild continues to support and encourage the Berwick Riders Association in all that they to do to help preserve the history and heritage of the town.”

The riding of the 15-mile boundary of Berwick was started by the Garrison around 400 years ago. This year, it will be held on Saturday, May 3.

Berwick Riders Association chairman Courtnay Forster said: “Our 2025 sashing event was a huge success – all 130 seats were full, plus the unfortunate ones who had to stand.

“The support from our locals and visiting principals was unbelievable. I’d like to wish our 2025 principals and mascot the best of luck for the coming year.

“Of course, none of this is possible without the continued support from our local councils, the Freemen, our land owners and all of our sponsors.

“I look forward to seeing you all again on ride day.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “It was a delight for the eyes to see the ceremony of the Sashing of the Chief Marshal after the procession was piped through the town to the Guildhall and lovely to see this traditional event with the 2025 team.

“Thanks to the Berwick Riders Association for keeping this event alive and for all the work it entails that is appreciated by the town.”

1 . Sashing event 2025 Piper at the event. Photo: Berwick Riders Association Photo Sales