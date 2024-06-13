Excellent turnout for MNDA bowling competition in north Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Jun 2024, 14:32 BST
An event to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) at Spittal Bowling Club has been hailed a tremendous success.

More than 80 bowlers took part in the ‘Walsh Trophy’ Open Triples and there was a team of MNDA fundraisers who had never bowled before, which included county councillors Colin Hardy and Catherine Seymour.

Many others came to spectate and support the MNDA stalls.

The event was generously sponsored by Berwick Rotary Club, GWA, Simpsons Malt and BCA. The winners of the Walsh Trophy were Fraser Campbell, David Purdon and Stuart Weeks.

Fundraising bowling competition trophy presentation.

Coun Georgina Hill, who helped organise the day, said: “It was a fantastic day. We raised over £1,500 and plan to make this an annual event.

“So much gratitude is owed to our sponsors, Spittal Bowling Club, everyone who came along and supported the event and, of course, Dougie.”

Dougie Walsh said it was “a mega day and for everyone who is suffering from motor neurone disease”.

