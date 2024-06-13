Excellent turnout for MNDA bowling competition in north Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 80 bowlers took part in the ‘Walsh Trophy’ Open Triples and there was a team of MNDA fundraisers who had never bowled before, which included county councillors Colin Hardy and Catherine Seymour.
Many others came to spectate and support the MNDA stalls.
The event was generously sponsored by Berwick Rotary Club, GWA, Simpsons Malt and BCA. The winners of the Walsh Trophy were Fraser Campbell, David Purdon and Stuart Weeks.
Coun Georgina Hill, who helped organise the day, said: “It was a fantastic day. We raised over £1,500 and plan to make this an annual event.
“So much gratitude is owed to our sponsors, Spittal Bowling Club, everyone who came along and supported the event and, of course, Dougie.”
Dougie Walsh said it was “a mega day and for everyone who is suffering from motor neurone disease”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.